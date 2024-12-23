Giants Country

Brian Daboll Explains Why AGM Brandon Brown Was On Sideline During Falcons Game

Giants AGM Brandon Brown usually watches the games from a suite. So why was he on the sideline when the Giants faced the Atlanta Falcons?

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants fans who tuned into the team’s game with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend no doubt saw Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown talking to the team’s quarterbacks on the sideline.

That brief clip raised questions about why Brown, who usually sits in a private room within the press box area with general manager Joe Schoen and other team officials, was downstairs on the sideline as the Giants were getting blown out by the Falcons.

According to head coach Brian Daboll, it was much ado about nothing.

It's not because of strategy. If we're on the road game and the front office doesn't have a box, then they come down on the sideline, which has happened, I’d say, a number of times,” he said. 

Daboll didn’t indicate if he spoke with Brown or reveal what might have been said between the AGM and the players, but he said he was perfectly fine with Brown, Schoen, or any other team official wanting to be on the sideline during a game if they chose to do so.

“Yeah, they go down and watch the game from the sideline instead of up in the box,” Daboll said. “That's what they're doing, watching the game.”

No Quarterback Decision Yet for Sunday

Another week, another potential starting quarterback for the Giants?

That could be the case, depending on what the MRI quarterback Drew Lock had on his throwing shoulder Monday morning reveals.

“I’ll have more information relative to what that's about and if it's anything or if it's not anything,” Daboll said. “Usually, guys are sore the next day. So, we'll see where he's at after today.”

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) knocks the ball out of the hands of New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Regardless, when Daboll, who after Sunday’s game was asked if he had decided on who the quarterback would be for this week’s regular-season home finale against the Colts, didn’t answer, he still wasn’t ready to say if it would be Lock (if healthy), Tommy DeVito, or even Tim Boyle.

“We watched the tape,” Daboll said Monday when asked about the position status. 

Lock finished 22 of 39 for 210 yards and one touchdown. He took three sacks and threw two interceptions, both of which went for touchdowns. 

That feat made him the first Giants quarterback to throw multiple pick-6s in a game since Eli Manning did so three times against the Minnesota Vikings on November 25, 2007. 

Lock has thrown at least one interception in his last three games and has four on the season. The Giants offense has now given up 21 turnovers (fumbles and interceptions), which have resulted in 62 points scored by the opponent (8 touchdowns and two field goals)

Other Injury Updates

In addition to Lock, Daboll confirmed that inside linebacker Micah McFadden suffered a burner and that running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and center John Michael Schmitz both aggravated existing ankle injuries.

new york giants, Tyrone Tracy Jr.
East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the Giants in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants are set to practice on Tuesday instead of Wednesday this week because the Christmas holiday falls on the latter and Daboll has given the team the day off.

But because they play on Sunday, they do not have to issue an injury report until Wednesday, which would be a projection. 

