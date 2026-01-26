5 Offensive Players Giants Fans Need to Watch at Shrine Bowl

The excitement around the New York Giants is palpable with the hiring of former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. His arrival signals several changes, not just at the coaching level but also among the personnel on the field.

Outside of quarterback, this offense still needs to fill in holes everywhere. They need starters and quality depth pieces. Even though there are great pieces in place, they need several more.

The Shrine Bowl practices are underway with the game set for Tuesday night. The Shrine Bowl is the first of the two major evaluation bowls for the 2026 NFL Draft, and Big Blue Nation will be on the hunt for names that could join this team.

A few days into the practices, players are already showing they have what it takes to be quality additions to a football program. Let's take a look at a few prospects that could be on the radar in New York.

WR/KR/PR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs with the ball after a catch against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yes, the Giants need receiver help, but what they need just as much in this revival of the return man is a guy who can be a weapon in the return game.

Wetjen may be the best return specialist to come out of college in quite some time. For the past two seasons, he has terrorized Big Ten coverage units all over the country. He's averaged over 29 yards per kickoff return and two touchdowns.

He was really a menace as a punt returner; he returned four punts for touchdowns that included three touchdowns in 2025 and 26.8 yards per return.

He has been at the Shrine Bowl, cooking defensive backs in practice, showing his acumen as a receiver, something he never had the chance to show at Iowa. He could be a sneaky Day 2 or 3 selection.

​RB Dean Connors, Houston

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Connors is the prototypical do-everything all-purpose back. He is a patient runner with a frame that allows him to be powerful when needed.

He has the full bag as a pass receiver out of the backfield and hands that give the quarterback confidence in throwing to him in the clutch.

He is a sure-handed runner with ball security, which has led him to be turnover-free in his career.

He has the agility to make quick cuts at the line of scrimmage and the intelligence to become one of the better backs in pass protection.

He is a guy who does not present much of a bust opportunity. At the Shrine Bowl, he hopes to show teams that his skills are transferable to the next level.

​C Brian Parker II, Duke

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Parker is as NFL-ready as any center prospect to come into the draft in the past five seasons. He has versatility and tons of experience playing tackle, but he has the chance to be an All-Pro center.

He provides the position with rare length at 6-foot-5, but can play with a low center of gravity and win on the inside against many of the elite defensive linemen in this draft.

He has two straight seasons of elite performance. Over the past two seasons, he has been great in pass protection because his ability to anchor erases the bull rush as an option for defenders.

This week is about showing his versatility and solidifying himself as a potential early Day 2 selection.

​OL Jaren Kump, Utah

Oct 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Jaren Kump (68) blocks California Golden Bears defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKenzie (94) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kump is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft this year. He has taken significant snaps at offensive tackle and guard throughout his career, and he has even started games snapping at center.

His versatility stems from his legitimate tackle size at 6-foot-6, but he also has the power to push defenders off the line of scrimmage. His close-quarters phone booth fighting ability is pro-caliber.

He uses his frame to shield defenders and create a lane to run through. This week, he will hope to show he has the quickness to deal with the speed rushers off the edge in the NFL to be a true tackle prospect, but he will also be looked at as a candidate to kick inside if he can't hold up.

​OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pounds is an offensive tackle who is impressive from the moment he steps off the bus. He is a behemoth at the position (6-foot-6, 335 pounds), and he has been blessed with the physical skills that make scouts run to the phone to tell the general manager about them.

The fact that he protected the blind side in an offense as wide open as the Ole Miss offense speaks to his ability to hold up to the NFL rigors.

He has improved his ability to use his hands in pass protection and run blocking as well as his footwork. At the Shrine, he hopes to put it all together to impress all 32 teams.

