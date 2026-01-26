5 Defensive Players Giants Fans Need to Watch at Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl practices are already underway in Frisco, Texas, with the game set for Tuesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET.

This, of course, is one of the earliest games on the NFL calendar where 2026 draft prospects look to build on their profile going throughout the draft evaluation season, with teams like the New York Giants undoubtedly very interested in checking out the prospects as they look to fill holes everywhere on this team under new leadership with John Harbaugh taking the reins as head coach.

Defensively, at every level, there are needs for this team and thus reason to pay close attention to the performances of the defensive prospects there. Here is a look at five defensive prospects that have so far raised their stock and who could be fits for the Giants.

Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) embraces his teammates during a scrimmage. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corleone was such a force over his first three seasons at Cincinnati. He recorded 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during that time.

Those numbers made him one of the most underrated defensive tackles in college football, but in 2025, the guy nicknamed "the Godfather" did not record a single tackle behind the line of scrimmage or a sack.

At the Shrine Bowl, he is looking to prove that this past season was an anomaly and that the real Corleone will put that massive 6-foot-2, 335-pound frame to work against some of the best in the country.

He is powerful with both hands and understands how to move himself along the line to exploit offensive linemen's weaknesses, especially in the power game. Teams will be looking to see if he has anything else to bring to the table.

​Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After spending his first three seasons in college with two different schools, where he mostly served as a high-level special teamer, Kuwatch finally earned his chance to be a full-time starter in 2025 and took full advantage of it.

He collected 109 tackles during 14 games of his senior campaign. 47 of those tackles were solo, and 10 were tackles for loss.

He brought the relentlessness you need as a special teamer to his defensive duties, and he became a tackling machine.

He has the speed and athleticism to run anything down on the field and the motor to never give out while chasing.

He has elite size for an interior defender, and his five sacks this season show that he is not only a factor at the second level but also as a blitzer.

​Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At a shade over 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Payton has the ideal physical measurements of a modern-day pledge rusher in the NFL.

The problem is that during his sole season at LSU, he did not post production that screams NFL-worthy. That is why this week will be extremely important for him to show that the 2025 season was just a product of possibly the scheme and some unlucky breaks.

His 2023 season was the season that had evaluators believing he had day-one potential. He finished with 44 tackles, which included 14.5 tackles for loss.

He also recorded a career-high 7 sacks and a ridiculous 10 passes defended. If he can flash that version this week, it will certainly help his stock.

​DeVonta Smith, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive back DeVonta Smith (0) guards wide receiver Matt Jeffery (33) during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is a name we haven't heard as much at the top of draft boards, but it should be.

He has a professional frame and the athleticism to match. His former four-star designation has been well earned over his final season at Notre Dame after his four seasons at Alabama.

Smith has smooth hips that allow him to pattern-match receivers and get in and out of his transitions to reach a pass catcher, knock down the ball, or limit the receiver to minimal yards after the catch.

He is a quality open field tackler, and this week could open more eyes as to his skills as a corner and possibly a returner.

​Ahmaad Moses, S, SMU

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) celebrates during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moses has shown his versatility throughout his time at SMU. He has proven to be a sure tackler with the legitimate ability to be a playmaker in pass coverage.

He has length, excellent field vision, and speed to burn in the backfield. That allows him to play effectively on the third level, manning center field or a deep half.

It also allows him to close down running lanes quickly at the second level. He will look to bolster his profile in Frisco as a triple threat.

He can be a first and second-level run support as well as a deep pass blanket and an elite special teamer.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage