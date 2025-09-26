Key Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch For CFB Week 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars are three weeks into the 2025 season and off to a hot start as they look to add another tally to the win column this weekend in San Francisco. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have quickly built a culture that looks to be competitive and can take on the best when needed.
However, the latter has scouts all over the country for this coming weekend's slate of college football matchups to search for the futures of the franchise. This week, I am trying something a little bit different: three games with multiple prospects to keep a close eye on. With a great weekend of college football ahead, it will be hard to look at three specific players.
With that in mind, let's look at the key prospects to watch from across the country this weekend.
No. 1 Ohio State at Washington (3:30 pm ET, CBS)
In some cases, this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes; however, I'll be watching closely for a few of their draft-eligible players. Wide receiver Carnell Tate has developed into a promising Z-prototype who could be a potential early-round target for the Jaguars, thanks to his impressive ball skills and route-running ability. Should Devin Lloyd hit free agency, linebacker Arvell Reese would be a fun possibility with his versatility, size, and athleticism.
On the other side, Huskies running back Jonah Coleman is a big standout with 347 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through four weeks. The top draft-eligible player in the program bestows vision, balance, and newly-generated explosiveness and lateral burst to generate big plays; a seamless fit for a zone-blocking system.
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State (7:30 pm ET, NBC)
The powerhouse matchup of the weekend: the Ducks and Nittany Lions are filled with future NFL talent across the board. The away team has some intriguing possibilities, including offensive tackle Isaiah Worlds, who is figuratively a destroyer of worlds with his mountain-sized and brute power, along with impressive mobility at the position.
For Penn State, Zane Durant is someone I'm keeping a close eye on Saturday night. He has ample quickness and penetration skills at the point of attack and uses violence in his hands to win quickly in his rep, but comes in as an undersized interior defensive lineman.
No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia (7:30 pm ET, ABC)
This game has a chance to be a classic for the second year in a row between two SEC bluebloods. Georgia doesn't have the overwhelming NFL talent they have had in the past, but they have a couple of quality players in defensive lineman Christian Miller and linebacker C.J. Allen. Alabama, on the other hand, features a versatile pass rusher in LT Overton, who has the size to reduce inside as a designated interior rusher, similar to Arik Armstead. Linebacker Deontae Lawson figures as a strong run key and fit defender at the next level.
