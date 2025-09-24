Arik Armstead Discusses Facing 49ers for First Time Since Exit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead spoke in the locker room Wednesday to talk about his first game against the San Francisco 49ers since his near-decade with the franchise, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a transcript of Armstead's comments, read below.
Emotions facing the 49ers?
Armstead: Excited about the opportunity to go back there, and it's a big time game for us. Playing against a good team, so I'm excited about the opportunity to get back there and lace them up.
Best memory with the 49ers?
Armstead: Just the teammates, the bond that you build with, you know, you go through a lot of ups and downs with people, just like I'm doing here, and you know, so that's what I cherish the most, is those relationships, those bonds. That's what you know, -- You'll forget about games, and you'll forget about wins and losses or stats at times. But you know, the people that you were with, you don't really forget about that.
How good is Kyle Shanahan?
Armstead: He's excellent. I think, you know his track record speaks for itself. You know, he's a offensive wizard and a great coach. So we're excited about the about the challenge. You know, it'll be a lot of different looks for us than we have gotten the first three weeks. But you know, that's what football is. Each week is a new challenge, new opportunity to, you know, show what you're capable of.
Does it all start with Christian McCaffrey?
Armstead: Obviously, you know, he's one of the best players in the league. You know, has been one of the best players in the league for a long time. So, you know, that's their workhorse, the guy they love to get the ball. And he's a, you know, special player, for sure. So, but you know, they have a lot of great players. And you know, if you just key in on one player, then that opens things up. So it's about just playing team defense, obviously starts with stopping the run, and then, you know, putting pressure on whoever's at quarterback
Disadvantage of travelling to west coast?
Armstead: I mean, obviously you are at a little bit of a disadvantage traveling, you know, that's just with any home or road game, you know, having to travel and but, you know, at the end of day, it's all about mindset, you know, it's all about, you know that morning you wake up and put your feet on the ground. The type of mindset you're into that game with
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Arik Armstead
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Arik Armstead WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.