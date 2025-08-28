James Gladstone Gives Candid Feedback on Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are over 10 days away from their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. They have finalized their 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season following roster cuts and waiver wire claims in the past 24 to 48 hours. With the team set, all eyes are on Carolina for Week 1.
Following a unique offseason for the Jaguars, general manager James Gladstone spoke with the local media for the first time since the summer to discuss training camp, the preseason, and how the roster came to be following cuts. He also broke down the development of his franchise quarterback, who showed some signs of growth throughout training camp and the regular season.
Trevor Lawrence's preseason progression
The goal for Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen was simple: to build a roster around the guy they believe to be their franchise quarterback. Trevor Lawrence enters a critical fifth year in the league following a forgettable 2024 season where he missed time with injuries and struggled with consistency, having yet to reach the generational passer label given to him during his pre-draft process.
Coen and his staff have been tasked with rebuilding Lawrence in a sense, tapping into his footwork, progressions, and eyes to become a better passer than he has ever been before. So far, things are going well, and the real test begins in less than two weeks. Gladstone sounded excited about what he has seen this offseason and the preseason from his quarterback
"Absolutely jacked at the progression we saw from the offseason program to now where we're at through three preseason games and on the horizon of the regular season because, obviously, going through so many different schemes throughout the early portion of his career, finding stability, finding confidence and understanding the intent of one play to the next, the operation takes some time," Gladstone said.
Gladstone explains that Lawrence has done well to operate within the confines of the new offensive system under Coen, maintaining consistency and pushing himself to the limits. It is what you want to see from your franchise quarterback, especially one who has the potential to live up to his pre-draft billing in the 2021 NFL Draft.
"Trevor was doing a phenomenal job operationally throughout the course of the offseason program and really being consistent and doing what was explicitly asked," Gladstone said. "Throughout the course of training camp, he began to test everything and began to push the limits, not just to do what was asked, but go beyond that."
The Jaguars' first-time general manager said Lawrence's work ethic and effort into improving his abilities made it exciting to see up close, including the many jaw-dropping throws he made throughout training camp and limited preseason action.
"That was the exciting thing that you began to see sort of take shape," Gladstone said. "Taking riskier throws and actually threading the needle in a way that was jaw dropping. That was the exciting progression from let's call it the offseason program to now where we are at the end of training camp."
