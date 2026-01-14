5 Important Takeaways From Jaguars' End-of-Season Comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had two key pieces of the franchise put a bow on the 2025 season on Wednesday, as well as starting the long look ahead.

So, what were the biggest things we took away from general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen during their end-of-year press conference? We break it down below.

The Travis Hunter dialogue is just starting

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made it clear on Wednesday that Travis Hunter will continue to play two positions next season, which felt like a given. What was more interesting about what he said was the fact that Gladstone said Hunter would see an increased workload at cornerback, which is the inverse of how the plan went for him during his shortened rookie season.

Gladstone is correct in stating that as of right this second, the Jaguars need Hunter more at cornerback since Buster Brown and Greg Newsome are on expiring contracts. The Jaguars have three starters at receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers. They do not have the same numbers at cornerback right now. Emphasis on right now. That equation could change at any moment. I do not think we are close to done talking about this.

What Devin Lloyd, Travon Walker comments could mean

Gladstone was asked about the contract futures of three players on Wednesday: Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and Montaric Brown. Walker and Lloyd, the team's pair of first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft, are the two headliners. Gladstone noted that Walker's willingness and ability to fight through injuries impacted him positively through the team's eyes, and made it clear that he wants Walker in their long-term future.

As for Lloyd, reading between the lines of his comments gave an impression that he was very appreciative and amazed by what Lloyd provided in 2025, but beyond that is still a question. This is a similar vibe Lloyd gave during locker room clean out. My early gut guess is Lloyd resets the market at linebacker with a different team.

Udinski and Campanile Talk

The interview requests have become to come in for the Jaguars coordinators. The Cleveland Browns have put in a request for offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and the Miami Dolphins put one in for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. We will see if any more teams join them, but there is at least some level of league-wide interest in the Jaguars' top two assistants. On Wednesday, Coen detailed what that means.

Coen put it plainly for the short- and long-term: eventually, Udinski and Campanile will be hired away. It did not seem as if Coen thought it was evident, but he knows the day will come at some point. The fact Coen and the Jaguars appear to have already started planning for that day is key.

State of rookie class

The most interesting quote James Gladstone made about the Jaguars rookie was when we asked him how he projects growth and expanded roles from the class when he puts together how to craft the makeup of the 2026 roster. In one part of his answer, Gladstone said, "Yeah, I think naturally you anticipate that. You can plan for it in some ways by making sure that those runways are available to them."

In short, don't expect the Jaguars to be scared to lean on some of their second-year players. This could be by the Jaguars simply giving them the opportunity to step into a larger role by configuring the roster with that in mind. It would make sense to see this happen at running back, safety, and linebacker at least.

Key OL statement

Don't expect for the Jaguars' offensive line to look much different next year. Perhaps Wyatt Milum gives one of the guards a run for their money, but Gladstone went out of his way to note how important it is that there are no pending free agents along the offensive line.

Perhaps the Jaguars tweak the depth, and they could certainly take another lineman to develop with one of their nine picks. But for now, it looks like the Jaguars' plan is to address needs elsewhere, such as on the defensive side of the ball.

