Liam Coen Gives Jaguars Crucial Edge versus 49ers Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into a tough one in Week 4. They've had an encouraging start to the 2025 NFL season, moving to 2-1 after defeating their divisional rival Houston Texans at home. Now, they take on their stiffest competitor yet in the San Francisco 49ers.
This is a key opportunity for the team to give Liam Coen his first road win as an NFL head coach. Like in weeks past, the Jaguars will likely come into this one with an advantage on the injury report. Both of the Niners' top two quarterbacks are questionable for Week 4, with Brock Purdy trying to work his way back from turf toe and former Jacksonville backup Mac Jones aggravating a PCL strain recently.
The Jaguars' offensive line will have an easier time protecting Trevor Lawrence now, too, with Nick Bosa sidelined for the season after tearing his ACL in the 49ers' last game. His absence will be huge for Jacksonville in multiple ways. However, it's not the only leg up that the Jags will have in Week 4.
Liam Coen is a huge asset for the Jaguars
Head Coach Liam Coen has already proven to be an amazing hire for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He came into the 2025 NFL season with a reputation as one of the top play-callers in the entire league. He's quickly shown why in Duval, although the team still has plenty of room to grow on offense moving forward.
Still, the Jaguars have shown the potential to be an elite attack in their first three games under Coen, currently ranked eighth in yards per game despite underperforming in several key areas so far. Their new head coach has also proven to be a high-level motivator, giving some impressive sound bites in his short time at the helm.
Liam Coen is familiar with the 49ers
Another edge he brought to Jacksonville is his recent experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after engineering a top unit for them last year as their offensive coordinator. He also brings invaluable insight on the teams he faced in 2024, including the San Francisco 49ers. Jaguars media recently asked Coen what he learned about his upcoming opponent with the Bucs:
"I don't think we ran it great in that game. I know we didn't have [Mike Evans], [Chris Godwin], or [Jalen McMillan]. I think we were really down. [Baker Mayfield] gave us a chance at the end of the game. We went down, had a chance in the red zone to go win the game, ended up settling for a field goal, and then they had a two-minute drive to go win it. So, it's the physicality, it's going to be a very violent game, I can imagine again."
"They don't really panic. Like they've been to Super Bowls over the last few years, been in division championship games, so they do know how to win. Obviously, they're 3-0 with the injuries that they've had. [It] speaks so much to probably the culture, the way that they operate, the way that they practice. So last year, we were down a little bit, no excuse because they've been down guys too, and found ways to win games, and we just didn't end up pulling that one out. I thought we played hard, thought we played tough, we played physical, we just didn't make enough plays in the pass game, really, to go and stretch them at all to make them respect us.”
It sounds like Coen is expecting a tightly contested one in San Francisco. He'll be hoping that Trevor Lawrence and the passing game can threaten the Niners' defense enough to open things up for Travis Etienne Jr. and the rushing attack. It won't be an easy task.
