Jaguars' Impact Move Receives More Notoriety
The Jacksonville Jaguars made things clear when their new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli that the status quo in Jacksonville was over and done with.
Since the franchise-changing hires earlier this offseason, the Jaguars have moved to the beat of their own drum; not afraid to challenge convention or even high-risk moves.
The one move that perfectly sums up the franchise's new attitude is their April trade to No. 2 overall to select Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter. Arguably the biggest blockbuster trade of the entire offseason, the addition of Hunter has defined the early stages of the Jaguars' new era.
Travis Hunter trade recognized
The Hunter trade was so impactful that it was recently listed by ESPN as one of the most impactful moves of the 2025 offseason, coming in ranked at No. 12. Of the 50 moves looked at, the Hunter trade was the only one to crack the list.
"The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has a rare skill set to impact both sides of the ball. Hunter's 15 touchdown catches and 23 receptions of 20 or more yards both tied for second in the nation last season, plus he had nine interceptions over his entire college career," Bowen said.
"Opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. on offense, Hunter is an exciting wrinkle for new coach Liam Coen. I also see All-Pro potential on the defensive side of the ball for the former Colorado star."
Hunter has practiced on offense twice and defense once through the first three days of training camp, with the Jaguars sticking true to their detailed plan for his future.
"The whole camp's mapped out. Every single moment," Coen said earlier this week about the plan for Hunter.
"I don't know if you saw during special teams, he was doing defensive drills and fundamentals and footwork. So, you know, every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and, trying to make sure that we maximize, you know, his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the, you know, the best outcome.”
