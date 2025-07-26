Liam Coen Shares Praise of Jaguars' Wide Receiver Depth
Every year, from every training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars and across the NFL, there are one to two players who always stand out from the bottom of the depth chart as they make their push. Some succeed while others fall short only to find new homes and success at those new venues.
Through the first three days of practice, head coach Liam Coen has had a chance to get a look at several young players fighting for a roster spot this summer. Specifically, the wide receivers, a key position for Coen, are the talk of the town with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
However, the two standouts at the position from training camp were wideouts Eli Pancol and Joshua Cephus, both of whom are fighting for the last couple of spots for the 53-man roster. Coen spoke with the media after practice, calling Pancol a hard-working, tough, and physical football player who is learning to be freer at the position.
"“Eli's worked his tail off. He's strong. He's physical," Coen said. "He has to continue to work on flexibility and just being able to be loose as an athlete playing the receiver position."
Pancol made an impressive touchdown catch during 11 vs. 11 practice that stood out. Coen said the undrafted free agent out of Duke University has been hard at work on special teams and is seemingly coachable at the postion while also being a good person.
"He's worked his tail off on special teams as well," Coen said. "So, he wants to do right. He looks you in the eye when you're coaching him. He's a good kid.”
As for Cephus, a second-year player, Coen seems to want more from his young playmaker, saying he needs to get himself in shape but has still made plays throughout camp.
“Josh has made a few plays. He has to get in shape right now," Coen said. "He’s got to get himself into shape and make sure that he's the next guy up in those instances where we have to sub.
"He has to be the one ready to go right now. Been pleased with some of the plays, though, that he has made.”
