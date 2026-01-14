Jaguars' James Gladstone, Liam Coen Officially Begin Offseason Process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially put a bow on the 2025-26 season.

The year was special, featuring a 13-4 record and an AFC South championship in the first year of a new regime.

But the Jaguars weren't satisfied with how their playoff run ended with a one-and-done, and that was amongst several points Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone had to say to close out the year on Wednesday.

Watch Coen and Gladstone Discuss Below

"I was extremely proud of a lot of things that we were able to accomplish, very proud of their response to adversity and to that 1-0 message and that next-play mentality and now the real work is here to where we have to go and reload it," Coen said.

"We're not going to just stand here and say, man, we're just going to re-do it all with all the same, same, same, same because that got us 13 wins and knocked out of the playoffs this the first round. Clearly it was not good enough for the full end of the season standard, but 31 other teams are having a similar conversation and they will have the similar conversation."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has been the popular question on the Jaguars since their season ended a few days ago. The Jaguars have seen great success in the first year of a new regime before, only for the team to fizzle out and never take advantage of their window of success.

Coen and the Jaguars know that is their next challenge. They have set a standard in Jacksonville with their early success, and now they have to prove they can sustain it.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So that's the beautiful part about this profession and the challenge that it brings. Every year is a new year. Every team is a new team," Coen said.

"That's what this offseason will be able to provide. That's what the offseason will be for, getting to know this new team, what it looks like with the message being, hey, we got to continue to go 1-0 each week and play the next play."

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As for Gladstone, the first-year general manager was proud of where the Jaguars were able to take their process and turn it into tangible results. While the Jaguars' had aspirations bigger than a Wild Card exit, they now have a template to build off of when it comes to this offseason.

"The desired result obviously wasn't there but there's a lot of pride in the process. I think you talk about reflection and that's an ongoing piece to the puzzle. It's never-ending and obviously we were doing that along the way. We're doing it moving forward," Gladstone said.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As I think back to where we were this time last year, shoot, Liam was probably just embarking on the interview process. I wasn't even considering it as an option. There were plenty of people in Jacksonville that had never heard my name, and I think the fact that we got a longer runway right here is going to be a luxury."

The Jaguars met their goals and expectations and then some in 2025. Now the picture is changing for 2026, and Gladstone and Coen will have to be ready to meet the challenge.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"As I think about what myself, Liam, Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] were able to do with a vision, being able to execute that, raising the floor of the football team, knowing that when you think back to 2024 there was plenty of talent to keep, close games, but we needed to raise the floor and inject intangibles into the football team so that we could close games," Gladstone said.

"To be able to see that come to fruition is something that we can certainly take some pride in and being able to talk through and engineer what this football team looks like moving forward and where our points of emphasis need to be is certainly something we're having those early discussions around and need to continue to dive deeper into what that actually looks like."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.