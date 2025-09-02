How Week 1 Can Serve As Benchmark For Jaguars' Coen
When the Jacksonville Jaguars line up against the Carolina Panthers, there will be plenty of comparisons to make.
Former No. 1 picks at quarterback who need to prove themselves to rookie playmakers at wide receiver, the list is lengthy. But perhaps the most important comparison is the one between head coaches Liam Coen and Dave Canales.
Like Coen, Canales spent a successful year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator before being tabbed as one of the NFL's youngest head coaches last season.
Coen followed a similar path, building upon the success Canales found in Tampa Bay and improving the offense. Coen turned the unit into one of the best in the NFL, and his path crossed with Canales before he did.
Coen and Canales
“I don’t know him super well but when I got the Tampa job, he was very cool to just be able to reach out to, holler at, his wife was really kind to Ashley [Coen], as well," Coen said on Monday.
"Then, when I got this job, we got to talk at the owner’s meetings for a little while and just picking his brain on some of the things that he felt he could improve upon as a head coach or things that he thought went well. [Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron was with Dave in Seattle for a number of years, as well.
So, there’s a natural communication there. I got a ton of respect for Dave, he helped so much with the bridge in Tampa. Their offense, there was a lot of similarities, so when you get the Tampa job you’re not starting from ground zero. I’ve always appreciated the energy and confidence that he gives to his players.”
With similar backgrounds and team constructions, Coen and the Jaguars can use their Week 1 bout vs. the Panthers as a benchmark of how far they have come since the offseason program began, and how much further they have to go.
If Coen and the Jaguars can look good in a triumph over Canales and the Panthers on Sunday, it could be a solid sign of what is to come for the new regime to kick off 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Hunter and Week 1.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about Hunter and Week 1 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.