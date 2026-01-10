Liam Coen Reflects on NFL Great's Retirement

While Head Coach Liam Coen is busy preparing his Jacksonville Jaguars for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, most coaches and teams around the league have already begun their offseasons and are assessing their futures. Many are looking for new marriages.



Black Monday this year was a busy one, with the Arizona Cardinals firing Jonathan Gannon, the Atlanta Falcons firing Raheem Morris, the Cleveland Browns firing Kevin Stefanski, and the Las Vegas Raiders firing Pete Carroll. The Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh and the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel would join the scrap heap the next day. The Jaguars are blessed to have found a great coach in Coen, but how long will he last in Duval?



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after a hit as head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liam Coen won't be around forever



It's not exactly surprising to see a host of NFL coaches hit the unemployment line after every season. Black Monday earned its nickname for a reason. However, it was jaw-dropping to see the Baltimore Ravens part ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. Mike Tomlin, whose Pittsburgh Steelers beat Harbaugh in Week 18, costing his Ravens a postseason bid and likely his job, is the longest-tenured coach in the league, with 19 years in Steel City under his belt.



After Tomlin, Andy Reid is next, with 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. It'd be fantastic to see Liam Coen surpass Jack Del Rio as the Jacksonville Jaguars' longest-tenured coach. He needs eight more full seasons to get there. With the way he started, he's on a great trajectory to meet that goal. However, Coen isn't expecting to coach for decades. Speaking about his former coworker, Tom Moore, who was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' senior offensive assistant since 2019 before retiring this offseason, Coen said he can't see himself coaching until he's 87, as Moore did:



WILD STORY: Former #NFL HC Jon Gruden once asked then #Colts offensive coordinator Tom Moore why he was not giving some snaps to Peyton Manning’s backups.



“Fellas, if ‘18’ goes down, we’re f*cked. And we don’t practice f*cked”



One of the all-time great football quotes.



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tNkys8teCn — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 8, 2026

"Heck no. I don't know if I'm fortunate enough to, right? I mean, Tom Moore, all he's wanted to do, why he's done it this long, is because he wants to help people. Like that's it. There's no ego involved. There's no, 'I'm doing this for my accolades or for me or for any of those things.' It's truly because he wants to teach and help."



"Bucky Irving was in his office every single day at 5:30 in the morning, hanging out with Tom. I mean, if you're not helping mentor somebody and get somebody through their rookie year and be a part of success, I don't know what it is. And so that's what Tom Moore is. That's what he's about. And that's what you hope to take from him; guys like him that are really trying to help our game."

