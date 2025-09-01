3 Key Matchups: Jaguars Offense vs. Panthers
It is officially game week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who kick off their regular season against the Carolina Panthers, the franchise they entered the league with in 1995. This is an intriguing Week 1 matchup for fans of both teams and squads that have plenty to prove in multiple regards.
We're kicking off game week by looking into some of the key matchups in this bout. Jacksonville's offense will have plenty to prove against a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season. Let's look at the three key matchups for the Jaguars this upcoming weekend against the Panthers.
Liam Coen's offense vs. Ejiro Evero's defense
This is a matchup I'm very excited about: two innovative play-callers that, when at the height of their powers, are masterful in preparation, creativity, and discipline. Coen is in his first season as head coach, while assuming the play-call responsibilities on offense, with a clear difference in execution, performance, and play this summer.
Evero, when he has the right personnel, is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league as he loves to disguise coverages from a Cover 3 alignment. The biggest question looming for Coen is how he can counter some of the things Evero will throw his way. Two well-respected minds in the league will go head-to-head Sunday.
Jaguars offensive line vs. Panthers defensive line
This is a nice early test for the Jaguars' offensive line as they will take on a healthy Derrick Brown and a revamped Panthers defensive line. Jacksonville went out and made several key additions to its starting front and depth with center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari. However, concerns this summer about an inconsistent front remain, especially with Ezra Cleveland and both tackle spots
Jacksonville will face Brown, offseason additions Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, and veteran A'Shawn Robinson. Edge rusher doesn't provide a high-end talent to worry about, but they are still explosive with a mix of youth from this year's draft. The interior unit has received rave reviews from Carolina's camp, which could pose a challenge for the Jaguars offensive line.
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
This is the type of matchup that will make you make a batch of popcorn ready for the fireworks that could come from this. Thomas is a young, yet sensational wide receiver looking to etch his name as a top playmaker in the league, while he faces a veteran cornerback in Horn coming off his first Pro Bowl season and a new contract extension as one of the highest paid corners in the game.
The Jaguars have enough weapons to compensate if Horn were to keep Thomas quiet throughout the game. However, the former 2024 first-round pick is a detrimental part of the Jacksonville offense, and a quality performance from him against one of the better cornerbacks in the football would be another step to victory on opening weekend.
