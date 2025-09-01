Jaguars' Liam Coen Makes Candid Admission On Travis Hunter
Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars made the blockbuster trade to grab Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in April's NFL Draft, the majority of the focus of the Jaguars' season has been on the No. 2 pick.
Not the internal focus, of course, but the focus from outside sources. And as Hunter and the Jaguars prepare for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, the biggest storyline for most is what Hunter's role will be in his NFL debut.
Hunter Question
Will he major in offense? Will he start on defense? What will the split look like?
All valid questions, and Coen was not afraid to be honest when the topic came up during his Monday press conference.
“We’re still working through it right now. He obviously missed a lot of time there that can impact playing anybody, nonetheless a rookie that misses quite a bit of time so what that usage looks like we’re still working through," Coen said.
Hunter has dealt with an upper body injury since before the second game of the preseason, and as a result missed the final two games of the preseason.
All together, Hunter likely missed around 10 days of work between his first missed practice and last week when he returned to practice as a full participant. And as a result, it seems to be a real question what his role will be vs. the Panthers.
Hunter will clearly play and be a major factor, but as to whether it will be starting-level snaps on both sides of the ball appears to be a genuine question mark.
“That was a bummer to not have him for, I mean, shoot, what's it been, ten days or so? Maybe a little bit more. So that's obviously a bummer to lose that time because it was doing this [upwards motion] for sure," Coen said last week when asked about Hunter.
"I think from a scheduling standpoint, I do think that it's been a success. I mean, he still wants more, which is good, but he's got to also hone in on the details and get back to that after being away for ten days. So, I do believe it's a success.:
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Hunter and Week 1.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about Hunter and Week 1 WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.