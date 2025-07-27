What the Jaguars Can Gather From Key Position Group
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a productive start to training camp thus far, but there are still some questions that have to be answered.
The highest priority of those questions? How a new-look offensive line performs for a franchise that has lacked consistent play for the last several years.
The Jaguars are still waiting until the pads come on to truly determine what the offensive line looks like and what needs to be addressed moving forward. But for the early stages of camp, the Jaguars are still able to gather some key information on the unit.
Offensive Line Holds Key to Training Camp
For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, there are a few key points to watch for. It starts with how the unit is able to communicate, something that can be actively applied even without pads on.
“So much of it is about communication. All we really want to make sure is, are we breaking the huddle the right way, which we started to see elapse as the practice went. Are we attacking the line of scrimmage the right way?" Coen said. "Are we getting up there and communicating all five and more to the tight ends, quarterback, [running] back, all those things at a high level?
"Just making sure that we're targeting the run game properly, which I thought we did a better job of today in general, just not having an unblocked player because of a mistargeting issue. I thought we targeted our runs better today, and also they're responsible for the protections in a lot of ways with Trevor. So just the communication, playing as a group because you can't ultimately see the full physicality scale right now.”
The Jaguars still have jobs to be won along the offensive line, which means next week's padded practices will be all the more important for Coen's squad. But for now, the Jaguars are getting all of the evaluations they can get on one of the most important pieces of the entire roster.
Jacksonville's rebuilt offensive line has checked the boxes so far, but it is clear the real test has yet to come. For now, all they can do is continue to do their homework.
