Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on Day 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their third day of training camp on Friday, with head coach Liam Coen's squad turning in another solid day's work at the Miller Electric Center.
So, what did we see from Day 3? We break it down below.
Defense wins the day
It was an impressive day for the defense, and that was even before fourth-year linebacker Chad Muma intercepted Trevor Lawrence off a deflected pass in one of the final periods of the day. Anthony Campanile's unit was physical even without pads on, flying downhill to stop several screens as Foyesade Oluokun and Caleb Ransaw recorded would-be tackles for loss.
Dawaune Smoot had several pressures and forced a Nick Mullens fumble that the offense recovered, while DaVon Hamilton beat Ezra Cleveland for a sack in red-zone drills. In coverage, Jourdan Lewis and Tyson Campbell each had multiple pass breakups, while Jarrian Jones broke up a near-touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. in the end-zone.
Two depth receivers stand out
It was a mostly quiet day for Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas, with Thomas not coming down with several passes that you would expect him to more often than not. With that said, the Jaguars did see two backup wide receivers have productive outings over the course of the day, especially during red-zone drills.
Parker Washington made two impressive touchdown grabs from Trevor Lawrence, with one coming on a heater into a small window against good coverage from Caleb Ransaw and the other coming against Lewis on an extended play. Undrafted wide receiver Eli Pancol also caught two touchdowns, with the first being a sliding catch in the corner of the end-zone from Nick Mullens.
Tank Bigsby Show
If there was one running back who stood out throughout the practice, it was Tank Bigsby. Bigsby is normally a player who shines when the pads come on due to his physical nature, but he certainly looked the part in Friday's helmets and shorts practice, with the Jaguars' coaching staff frequently singing his praises.
Bigsby seemingly got the bulk of the key reps for Liam Coen's offense, and as a result stood out quite a bit more than Travis Etienne. Each player made several nice runs, but it was clear from the start of practice that it would be a Tank Bigsby day, and that never seemed to change.
Travis Hunter's day
Travis Hunter spent his first day on defense in his rookie training camp, working with a cornerback group that was still missing veteran defender Montaric Brown with a leg injury. Hunter was not thrown to the wolves quite yet, which makes sense considering Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis have their clear roles in the defense.
Hunter did not see the ball go his way much, though he did seem to be on the wrong side of a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills. Considering it was his first day with the unit in camp and the offense rarely looked his way, it was more of a ho-hum outing than anything else.
Play of the Day
Lawrence's touchdown pass to Washington against Ransaw was as impressive of a red-zone pass as you will see. It was a dart with some smoke on it.
Other Notes
- Starting right guard Patrick Mekari left practice early on with what head coach Liam Coen called back spasms.
- Arik Armstead went through individual drills but did not take any reps in team drills, with Coen noting it was due to him having a veterans workload.
- Nick Mullens had several touchdowns on the day, and clearly has separated himself from the other two backup QBs on the roster.
- Wyatt Milum can MOVE. He looked like an S-tier athlete on a screen early in practice.
- Tight end Johnny Mundt was out with what Coen said was a day-to-day injury.
