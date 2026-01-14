Biggest Needs for Jaguars Ahead of 2026 Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated from the postseason following their first-round defeat to the Buffalo Bills in a tough battle at EverBank Stadium.

While the ending was disappointing, the Jaguars had a terrific season to be proud of after going from one of the worst records in football in 2024 to one of the best at 13-4 under the regime of Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli. Together, the group has changed the culture for the better, but now comes the challenge of the offseason.

With no first-round selection after trading up for two-way sensation Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft and very little salary cap space to work with at this time, Gladstone will face some tough choices. With that in mind, let's look at the biggest needs on the roster ahead of the offseason.

Defensive tackle

Arik Armstead is getting older, and his play began to falter later in the regular season, becoming ineffective at times. Second-year defensive lineman Maason Smith was benched late in the season and was inactive the rest of the way, while DaVon Hamilton remains a quality nose tackle. This is a position the Jaguars will have to make moves on during free agency and the draft.

Offensive line

The Jaguars locked in Cole Van Lanen as the long-term left tackle on a three-year deal a few weeks ago, essentially ending the Walker Little era, which was bleak from the start of the season. Both guard spots will see competition during the offseason, and I don't envision Ezra Cleveland or Patrick Mekari in their respective guard roles, whether by cap casualty or trade. Captain and starting center Robert Hainsey's job isn't safe either, as the blocking in all phases must improve within the interior in 2026.

Cornerback

Greg Newsome II has not proven to be a featured piece on defense for 2026 and will likely test the open market. Jacksonville has to figure out its financial situation if it wants to bring back Montaric Brown, its top-performing perimeter defender this season. The depth across the board could improve, but the Jaguars must prepare for the possibility they could be thin at the position in 2026, as this is the one position to keep a keen eye on in the coming months.

Honorable mentions: EDGE rush depth, backup quarterback, linebacker depth, safety

The Jaguars will have to look into adding more reliable depth at edge rusher to complement the inner workings of the defensive front, especially when Travon Walker and Josh-Hines-Allen are lined up next to each other. Look for this team to add some competition for the backup signal-caller spot, along with more adequate depth at linebacker. Safety will be something to keep an eye on during the offseason if the Jaguars choose to get younger with Antonio Johnson at the forefront.

