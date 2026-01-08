Why All Eyes Will Be On Jaguars' Cole Van Lanen This Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in one of the week's most anticipated playoff games. But first, they will need to find out the status of their new franchiuse left tackle.

The Jaguars signed Cole Van Lanen to a three-year extension last week, securing his place in the future of the Jaguars' offensive line for years to come. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss Van Lanen's status after a knee injury in Week 18 and what it means for the Bills clash.

Van Lanen has done a little bit of everything for the Jaguars this season, starting games at both tackle and both guard spots before settling in at left tackle. Van Lanen did leave Sunday's regular-season finale win against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury, however, and he did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

That does not mean that Van Lanen is set to miss Sunday's game by any means, of course. The Jaguars have typically had lighter practices at the start of the week before ramping things up throughout the course of the preparation for that weekend's game. His status on Thursday and Friday is set to be much more telling.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Even in the event Van Lanen would not be ready for Sunday, the Jaguars have a battle-tested offensive line that has overcome an injury to every single Week 1 starter at least at one point this season. The Jaguars' unit has been able to survive week in and week out by maintaining their edge through widespread adjustments, and this weekend would be no different if it had to be.

“I think coming in, a lot of new pieces in that room, obviously myself being one of them. So, we all are figuring each other out but we have such a great group of understanding each other, understanding what we're trying to get done," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said this week. "

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Understanding what Shaun [Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett], Keli’i [Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist Keli’i Kekuewa] and Trevor [Offensive Assistant Trevor Mendelson] are coaching and the intent of all the plays that he's done a great job of letting us kind of figure out what works best for us and as individuals and then in turn as a unit. So, I think all those things working together has given us the best opportunity to grow like we have this year.”

