Jaguars Star Receives Madden 26 Ratings Boost After Preseason Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't exactly been a powerhouse franchise in EA Sports' Madden video game series. No one’s going to be accused of hopping on the bandwagon for selecting the Jags as their team. Although, anyone who can consistently win with Jacksonville in online matchups might get reported for cheating.
Head Coach Liam Coen will be hoping to drive his new team to a much better rating by the end of the season. Ahead of Week 1 kickoff, the Jaguars are currently ranked at 79 overall, tied for 28th in the NFL. That leaves only two teams definitively worse than them in the game, their divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
With Coen implementing a systematic overhaul alongside Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville should look a lot different than the 2024 iteration of the team. They also brought in an influx of talent between the 2025 NFL Draft and their free agency class. Clearly, though, the Jaguars will have to earn any respect they wind up receiving from Madden 26 developers.
Cam Little gets a Madden 26 ratings boost after record 70-yard field goal
Just like in real life, the NFL preseason has little effect on the outlook of Madden players for the upcoming campaign. But that doesn't mean it's impossible for someone to earn a ratings bump in the game, especially if they can come up with some marquee plays in exhibition play.
In the Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, kicker Cam Little went 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points. He also got the play of the night, nailing a 70-yard boot to end the first half. Considering that kick would have set an NFL record had it occurred in the regular season, his accomplishment turned a lot of heads.
It certainly earned the attention of Madden 26 developers, who raised his kick power rating from a 94 to a 99. Despite that bump, he's still only a 78 overall, tying for the ninth-best kicker in the game. That feels a little low for Little, who went 27-for-29 in 2024. He was quite low on the leaderboard for attempts, but that's an indictment on the Jaguars' offense last season.
His 93.1 percent mark was sixth in the NFL, behind only Nick Folk, Brandon McManus, Chase McLaughlin, Matthew Wright, and Chris Boswell. Look for him to continue to rise up the ranks throughout the 2025 season.
