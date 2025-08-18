Parker Washington Submits Strong Bid for Jaguars' WR3 Against Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to search for their first win of the 2025 NFL preseason. They ran out of time on a potential game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, falling 25-31. They had another chance to hit a walk-off in their second preseason clash versus the New Orleans Saints, but Seth Henigan threw an ill-advised interception to end the afternoon on a tie, 17-17.
While they couldn't come away with a win, the Jaguars did see some encouraging takeaways in their second exhibition. The starting offense notched their first touchdown of the preseason, which was a sight for sore eyes, particularly after an especially tough week in training camp.
Unfortunately, not every member of the first-team offense was available against the Saints. Second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. was out with injury. Dyami Brown was also inactive for the Jags' wide receivers. Still, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to show out with the pass-catchers he did have available to him.
Parker Washington shines against New Orleans Saints with Dyami Brown on the sidelines
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a promising young wide receiver duo after adding Travis Hunter Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to pair with rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. They also signed fifth-year veteran Dyami Brown in free agency to slot in as their WR3.
However, the Jags third receiver spot appears to be far from decided. Brown may have come into the room with plenty of NFL experience, but he's far from an established target after four seasons with the Washington Commanders. So far in his career, he's totaled 59 catches for 784 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite having two fewer years under his belt, Parker Washington nearly matches those numbers, with 48 career receptions for 522 yards and five scores. He's also been steadily one of the most impressive players during Jaguars training camp.
He continued his considerable bid to be named Jacksonville's WR3 against the New Orleans Saints, coming away with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. He was able to find the end zone with an impressive move, making two Saints defenders miss after a short curl route.
Washington has continually shown the ability to make himself available to the Jaguars' quarterbacks and has proven to have a knack for scoring. Dyami Brown might have the better physical profile, but he can't turn his potential into production for Jacksonville soon, it wouldn't be surprising to see them go with their more tenured receiver.
