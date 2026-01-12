Liam Coen Has No Regrets Following Wild Card Loss to Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't get it done. They won eight games in a row to close out the regular season, keep the Houston Texans off their heels, and claim the AFC South crown this year. But all of that jostling just brought them a first-round matchup with Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, and the 12-5 Buffalo Bills.



The Jaguars nearly overcame that brutal draw, falling just short 27-24, the latest victim of Allen's individual greatness. Looking back on it, Jacksonville may have been better served by conceding the division to the Texans and ducking the Bills in Wild Card Weekend. However, a team can't operate that way. Hindsight is always 20/20, but the Jaguars shouldn't have any regrets from this season.



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen wins a challenge during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liam Coen stands by his decision



Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars lost by just three points, with the Buffalo Bills stealing the lead with a nine-play, 66-yard game-winning drive with just over a minute left in the contest, the final result feels like it came down to just a handful of snaps. Obviously, Trevor Lawrence would like to have his last attempt back, a tight-window throw to a smothered Jakobi Meyers that was tipped up by Tre'Davious White and ultimately picked off by Cole Bishop.



Cam Little will probably think about his miss from 54 yards out just before halftime for the rest of his life and wonder what could have been if he nailed it. The Jaguars' entire defense must be pondering how they allowed Josh Allen to pick up 11 yards to the goal line on a QB sneak on 4th-and-1.



Os Jaguars não conseguem a conversão da 4ª descida e é turnover on downs!



📺: #BUFvsJAX ao vivo no @sportv e NFL Game Pass | #NFLnoSportv pic.twitter.com/1Z73tmep9F — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 11, 2026

In the second quarter, Jacksonville had the opportunity to take a 10-3 lead with a 26-yard chip shot from Little. Instead, Liam Coen opted to go for it on 4th-and-2. T-Law nearly converted on a QB keeper, but a review determined that his shin came down just short of the line to gain. The Bills would go on to march 92 yards to the end zone after the turnover on downs. When asked if Coen regrets not kicking it there, he didn't hesitate: "Not at all."



The media followed up, pressing to see if it was a difficult decision at all: "Not even a close decision. It was all go for it on all the metrics. With where you're at, down there that low, you've got to go for it. Fourth down, that low, you at least feel like you're going to have an opportunity to stop them and have a field position change, and very worst, you get the ball back with good field position, and it didn't end up working out."

To see if how Liam Coen approaches these decisions going forward, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.