Jaguars vs. Panthers: First Injury Report Presents Great News

The first injury report of the 2025 season is a very positive one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks the field during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks the field during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready for Week 1.

The franchise has been gearing up for the 2025 season for some time, with excitement building throughout the offseason thanks to the additions of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, and star rookie Travis Hunter.

With the Week 1 bout against the Carolina Panthers now just days away, the Jaguars have received very positive news on both sides of the first injury report of the week.

Jaguars Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) gets instructions from Secondary Coach Ron Milus during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best news for the Jaguars involved a player who was not even on the injury report: Hunter, the No. 2 pick and two-way star who is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday after sitting out the final two games of the preseason.

What Hunter's role on game day will exactly be is still unknown, at least to those outside of EverBank Stadium. It is clear he will play both ways, but the volume of snaps is the question at hand.

“We’re still working through it right now. He obviously missed a lot of time there that can impact playing anybody, nonetheless a rookie that misses quite a bit of time so what that usage looks like we’re still working through," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

With Hunter now 100% and fully cleared for Sunday's game, the Jaguars only had three players on the injury report.

Did Not Practice

  • CB Montaric Brown
  • OL Wyatt Milum

Limited Participation

  • OL Cole Van Lanen

Milum was not see on the practice field during the open viewing session, while Brown worked off to the side. Van Lanen is set to be the team's swing tackle as long as he is active.

Panthers Injuries

As for the Panthers, they had three big names on the injury list: starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who did not practice, and guars Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, who were limited participants due to a foot injury and shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

There are still several days until the Panthers and Jaguars kick off, but the Panthers having their top-three offensive linemen dealing with injuries during game week could be a major factor come Sunday.


