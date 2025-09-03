COLUMN: Why Jaguars Are Primed for a Rebound Under Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is a loyal man. That loyalty led to risks for the franchise since he bought it in 2012, and mistakes have been made at a great cost to potential greatness following the 2017 and 2022 seasons, seasons that could've and should've been the marking of consistent success for the succeeding years to come.
Following the disaster of the Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke era, Khan severed his loyalty to the two and made way for a potentially younger, more innovative group led by head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations and franchise legend Tony Boselli.
Throughout the spring and summer, the Jaguars' new regime has shown itself to be quite different from its predecessors, especially with draft selections- the blockbuster trade up for Travis Hunter- and free agent additions- consistent churning of the depth of the roster throughout the summer. Throughout this offseason, I couldn't shake the feeling that a significant rebound could occur for Jacksonville under Coen & Co.
Coen is set to lead a resurgence in Jacksonville
Coen hails from different backgrounds, but the key here is his experience from spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, Kentucky Wildcats, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator, coaching the presences of Will Levis, Matthew Stafford, and Baker Mayfield. He will be responsible for elevating the play of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and proving his doubters wrong.
This is a big year for Lawrence, as I have written about several times throughout the offseason. The talent has always been there, along with the flashes, but injuries and inconsistencies have prevailed, leading to his fifth year, his first with Coen, as the one to take the next step and become that high-end franchise passer he was believed to be in the 2021 NFL Draft as a former first-round pick.
That is the responsibility Coen bestows on himself, but he also has the role of implementing a system that led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a top-ranked offense in 2024. He has the playmakers to make something similar happen in Jacksonville with stars Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter, though I remain wary of the offensive line, which could stall momentum.
While he isn't in charge of the unit itself, Coen's defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, will bear the brunt of the execution that the Jaguars must have for their defense, a unit that was among the worst in football last season, despite several talented figures in the room. This group, along with the offensive line, is the two major components to whether the Jaguars go from worst-to-first in 2024 under Coen.
However, the pressure is on the first-year head coach to have an offense that can execute well and smoothly throughout the season, instead of the clunkiness of whatever Pederson and Press Taylor were attempting in the last two years. This summer has provided a great preview of what could become of this unit, and the results are promising, especially in the run and screen game, Coen's specialties.
Jaguars fans have experienced years of high hopes, only for them to careen back down into the core of the Earth and be the 'same ole Jags' for the last 18 years. Fans are hoping this year could spark revelations of the franchise's first 12 years, the golden age of the organization. They have the tools, a promising front office, a supremely gifted quarterback, quality talent, and a coach who could pave a new path on another lineage of the Sean McVay coaching tree.
Playoffs? We shall see this season, but why not the Jaguars? Under Liam Coen, I expect a great rebound for a franchise that needs a promising result in 2025.
