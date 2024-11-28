BREAKING: Jaguars' Injury Report Contains Major Names
The Jacksonville Jaguars had another star-filled practice report on Thursday.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited for the second day in a row in a shoulder injury, while cornerback Tyson Campbell was also limited with a shoulder injury, while Yasir Abdullah was out with a hamstring injury.
The good news for the Jaguars is that running back Tank Bigsby was a full participant for the second day in a row with an ankle injury. Bigsby missed Week 11 with the injury, while the Jaguars game has lagged in recent weeks.
“I mean it's hard to run the ball. I think it's just because it's coordination of 11 people a lot of times. It's different sometimes than throwing the ball where maybe I get one guy in space and I get it ability to get the ball of out of our hand to make a play, where 11 guys getting synced up has just been tough. But also, game situations have been tough," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Wednesday.
"You get behind in a game, it's harder to stick with runs or if you're three-and-out. It's hard to continue to try to run the ball because you don't get that rhythm of it. Sometimes it's just calling runs. I’ve got to do better to have calling more runs for us giving us those opportunities. But obviously first and second-down efficiency gives you the opportunity to get more first-downs, more plays and then you kind of let everybody get a lather going, get into certain situations that you really tried to maximize on Wednesday when you're putting in your first and second down plan.”
