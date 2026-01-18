Texans’ C.J. Stroud Makes Unfortunate NFL History With Wild Run of Turnovers in Playoffs

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud entered this year’s NFL playoffs regarded as one of the better signal-callers left playing in the chase for the Super Bowl. One of his strongest qualities? Taking care of the ball. Stroud recorded 10 total turnovers this year for Houston, throwing eight picks and losing two fumbles in 14 games. His ball security helped lead the Texans to a big second-half turnaround and they entered the postseason on a nine-game winning streak.

But once the playoffs started, everything completely changed. Up against the Steelers in the wild-card round, Stroud suddenly couldn’t hang on to the ball to save his life. He threw an interception and recorded five fumbles (two were recovered by the opposing side) to total three turnovers on the night. It didn’t end up mattering; the Houston defense so thoroughly dominated Pittsburgh that the Texans walked away with an easy 30-6 win. But it wasn’t a good start to the postseason—and wound up a sign of things to come.

One week later Stroud was in Foxborough to battle the Patriots and the elements, with sleet and snow coming down around him as the Texans tried to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time ever. But Stroud, once again, couldn’t take care of the ball. The quarterback threw a whopping four first-half interceptions to put his total at five for the postseason. Combined with his fumble issue in the wild-card round and Stroud became the first player ever to total at least five picks and five fumbles in one playoff run, per NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno.

C.J. Stroud is the first player with 5+ INT and 5+ fumbles in a single postseason. https://t.co/aaUDYz8NaI — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 18, 2026

That Stroud managed to set this record in only six quarters, makes it even more impressive—impressive for the wrong reasons, but impressive nonetheless.

It’s an ignominious record to hold, and it may be a long time before we see anyone match Stroud. Quarterbacks who turn the ball over that often almost never win playoff games against talented opponents, which means there’s no chance they can build upon their totals. Stroud threaded a tricky needle here as a QB who both kept giving the ball away and yet still won his first game.

The Texans will be hard-pressed to overcome this run of turnovers and give Stroud a shot to add to his record in the AFC championship game against the Broncos. But they will definitely try. And no matter what, Stroud's playoff run this year will go down in infamy.

