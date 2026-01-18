Jaguars Can Steal Next Dennis Gardeck in Upcoming Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. All that's left for them to do now is identify their greatest roster needs and plan how to address them once the offseason officially begins in mid-February. This team took some tremendous steps forward this past season, but General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the brass will have to find ways to bolster their chances of making a deeper run next year.



The Jaguars have a few needs to be met, whether that's through the draft or free agency. One of the most glaring issues this past season was their pass rush. Jacksonville generated a ton of pressure behind a strong group of EDGEs in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Dennis Walker, but it struggled to finish off plays with sacks.



Jaguars must sign OLB Joshua Uche



The Jacksonville Jaguars got Dennis Gardeck on a steal last offseason, signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract. Now, he'll enter the mercenary pool once free agency officially begins in March. Jacksonville could bring him back for next season, but it won't have much financial flexibility to do so. He may have priced himself out of the budget with his play this year, after racking up 23 pressures and three sacks on 128 pass-rush snaps in a reserve role.



It's not impossible that General Manager James Gladstone could free up enough money to keep him in town, but it might be a good idea for him to look elsewhere for pass-rushing production anyway. As great as Gardeck is, he's incredibly similar to Jacksonville's other EDGEs in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, and B.J. Green II, in that he wins with power rather than speed and bend.



Joshua Uche had the highest pass rush grade in the NFL in Week 1 (92.7).



The Jaguars' lack of versatility along the defensive line is a big reason why they generated a ton of pressure but not many sacks. Instead, Gladstone could try to identify another underrated pass-rusher whom he can add on a bargain, someone like the Philadelphia Eagles' free agent, Joshua Uche.



Unlike Jacksonville's EDGEs, Uche uses his burst to beat blockers on the outside, with bull-rushes, or with quick cuts instead of relying on collapsing the pocket. Buried beneath the Eagles' litany of elite defensive linemen, he didn't see the field very often, but he made the absolute most of his opportunities, earning an 83.2 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus in 142 snaps. Still just 27 years old, he signed with Philadelphia for under $2 million last year. He'd be an incredible change of pace for the Jaguars' defense, and likely on a very team-friendly contract.

