Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest Problem for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
A couple of years ago, it looked like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had finally arrived.
After a brutal rookie campaign in 2021 and only a so-so start to his sophomore season, Lawrence exploded down the stretch in 2022, leading the Jaguars to an improbable AFC South division title and an exhilarating come-from-behind playoff win.
The former No. 1 overall pick dazzled with 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year, and it appeared that Lawrence had truly found himself.
But then, Lawrence regressed in 2023, and this past year was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the Clemson product, as injuries limited him to just 10 games. He finished with 11 touchdowns and seven picks during his time on the field.
What exactly is the issue for Lawrence, then? Is he just not as good as everyone thought he was coming out of college? Is Jacksonville not putting him in the best position to succeed? Or is something else going on?
Former NFL star Ryan Clark attempted to pin down the problem during an appearance on 92.5 FM this week, and he thinks it boils down to confidence.
"Trevor Lawrence has to regain his confidence," Clark said. "Trevor Lawrence has to believe he is who everyone always said he was, who he was drafted to be, who he was paid to be when he got this new contract."
Of course, the Jaguars signed Lawrence to a massive $275 million extension last offseason, putting their faith in the 25-year-old going forward. But the early returns haven't been impressive.
"It almost seems if you watch the film, he doesn't have a confidence in himself to just go out and let it spin, to just go out and play," added Clark.
Clark also said that Lawrence has all of the tools needed to be an all-time great quarterback, but that he absolutely has to show growth in 2025...or else.
"And I believe if he struggles this year, you're going to have to start to ask the question, 'Is Trevor Lawrence the quarterback for us?'" Clark said.
The Jaguars definitely need to get Lawrence some more help this offseason, as he does not exactly have the best supporting cast at the moment.
Still, at some point, Lawrence has to do it himself just like all of the great quarterbacks before him.