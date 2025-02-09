Jaguars are Making Their Top Priority Blatantly Obvious
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have gone just 4-13 this past season, but they actually have a brighter future than you may think.
The Jaguars have legitimate pieces on both sides of the ball, and a legitimate argument can be made that they have several franchise cornerstones.
Of course, Jacksonville needs to fill in the gaps. There is a reason why it just finished with one of the worst records in the NFL, and that goes beyond coaching. But the Jaguars have taken some major steps toward establishing their top priority this offseason.
That top priority is cultivating quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the best way possible.
Jacksonville hired Liam Coen, an offensive guru, as head coach. It brought in former Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski. It also landed Spencer Whipple, who had previously worked as a passing game specialist with the Arizona Cardinals.
Those moves are all geared toward helping Lawrence, who has posted back-to-back pedestrian campaigns as a member of the Jaguars. While some of it is certainly on the Clemson product, it also seems pretty clear that Jacksonville has not placed him in the best position to succeed.
But now, that appears to be changing, as the Jaguars have made it obvious that they are fully intent on extracting the immense talent from Lawrence that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Heck, Lawrence was viewed as a generational prospect at the time.
It should be said that there is still work to do. Jacksonville absolutely needs to add some weapons for Lawrence in the coming months, as the Jaguars' current receiving corps isn't cutting it.
Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. is a stud, but Christian Kirk has had injuries each of the last two years and is a potential cut candidate. Gabe Davis, who signed a three-year, $39 million deal with Jacksonville last March, logged 20 catches in 10 games before getting knocked out for the season.
The Jaguars need more, and they surely know that. They are clearly making a strong attempt to build a positive environment for Lawrence, one that could potentially make him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
