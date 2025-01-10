Jaguars Must Address Budding Issue for Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has quietly been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments over the past couple of seasons.
In 2022, it appeared that Lawrence had arrived, as he led the Jaguars to an improbable AFC South division title and a thrilling come-from-behind playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Two years later, many are wondering if Lawrence is just an average player.
Lawrence wasn't great in 2023 and he certainly wasn't all that impressive this past season, and he has played in just 26 games over the last two years combined.
However, the talent is obviously still there, and Jacksonville was confident enough in the former No. 1 overall pick to hand him a $275 million contract extension last offseason.
But there is a budding problem concerning Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game: a lack of weapons.
Lawrence may enter 2025 without a dependable No. 2 option. Christian Kirk seems to be on his way to getting traded or cut. Gabe Davis was somewhat of a bust before going down with a season-ending injury. Parker Washington looks nice, but he is unproven.
We know Brian Thomas Jr. is a stud. That much is obvious. But behind him, Jacksonville actually has a whole lot of question marks.
The Jaguars absolutely must rectify this issue during the offseason, which means they will have to make a big free-agent splash at wide out or peruse the trade market for answers.
There could be plenty of big-name receivers available for trade in the coming months. Garrett Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens to name a few.
Jacksonville would be making a huge mistake if it doesn't make some well-placed phone calls in March to gauge the market and see what is out there.
The Jaguars are slated to have some decent cap space, so they actually can make a run for someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin. They can also afford to sacrifice some draft capital in order to secure a bona fide option to put alongside of Thomas.
Jacksonville is paying Lawrence historic money, so it needs to cultivate the quarterback and give him more room to grow by providing him with more playmakers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.