Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Facing Monumental Pressure in 2025
A couple of years ago, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like he had finally arrived.
The former No. 1 overall pick had just led the Jaguars through a magical second half of the season, rallying his team from a 2-6 record all the way to an AFC South division title.
He then guided Jacksonville to a massive comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Yes, Lawrence had finally made it.
Or did he?
Since then, the Clemson product has actually been thoroughly disappointing. Injuries aside, Lawrence has not performed at a very high level. In fact, he has been pedestrian, and he knows it.
Blame the Jaguars' offensive line, the coaching staff or whatever you please, but the crux of the matter is that Lawrence has not been playing up to expectations.
Of course, that did not stop Jacksonville from handing him a $275 million contract over the summer, affirming the franchise's belief that he is, in fact, the answer moving forward.
Year 1 of Lawrence's deal did not exactly go all that well, as he made just 10 starts and threw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.2.
Sorry, but that just isn't good enough. Not for a quarterback who was supposed to be the second coming when he came out of college, and certainly not for a player making that type of money.
The pressure that Lawrence will face heading into 2025 will be astronomical, and potentially more than any other signal-caller in football.
Obviously, the fact that the 25-year-old plays for the Jaguars will temper some of that smoke. Jacksonville isn't exactly the biggest market, and had it not been for Lawrence, the Jaguars probably wouldn't get much national attention at all.
That doesn't change the fact that the heat is on Lawrence to finally live up to his lofty billing next season. He has a true No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. He has a budding star at running back in Tank Bigsby. Some pieces are in place for Lawrence to deliver next autumn.
We can give Lawrence a bit of a mulligan this season because of all of the injuries, the latest of which was a concussion thanks to a dirty hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
But in four NFL campaigns, Lawrence has really only had one very good year. Next season will be Year 5. It's time for Lawrence to show us that he really is The Prince.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.