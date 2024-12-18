How Jaguars' Top Rookies Thomas, Jones Immediately Stood Out to Tyson Campbell
The rest of the NFL is quickly learning what kind of players the Jacksonville Jaguars have in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and cornerback Jarrian Jones.
Thomas is in the midst of the best season of any rookie wide receiver despite seeing three other wide receivers selected ahead of him. Through 14 games, Thomas has already broken or tied every major Jaguars rookie franchise receiving record.
Jones, the Jaguars' third-round pick in April, has been a playmaker for the Jaguars since Week 1 but is in the midst of a hot streak. He singlehandedly helped the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, and his four pass breakups over the last two weeks rank second in the NFL in that span.
The rest of the NFL is quickly learning the Jaguars have two building blocks on their hands. But for Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell, he knew early on what kind of players the rookies would be -- especially Thomas.
“I think I knew pretty early, just during OTAs. Just seeing his top-end speed and being able to make the deep ball catch and making explosive plays across the field, so I think I knew pretty early," Campbell said on Monday.
“I think his ability to win on the 50-50 balls, his quickness and just his ability to finish plays. Those three are the main keys.”
As for Jones, the Jaguars' top cornerback has seen the third-rounder grow week in and week out. As his role in the defense has expanded, so has his own skill set and his ability to help the Jaguars' defense make plays over the course of the season.
“I would say his IQ and just him being a fast learner," Campbell said about Jones.
"Whether it be learning the scheme or learning from any mistakes that he makes, just learning and improving each week. I feel like that’s definitely a skill of somebody, just being able to prove week-in and week-out, just making you a better player as the season goes. You could just tell he’s getting a wonderful feel for the game as the season progressed, and he’s becoming a heck of a player in this league. He isn’t becoming, he will be.”
