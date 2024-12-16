Jaguars' Star Thomas Etches Name Into History Books With Ease
For the first time since the days of Jimmy Smith, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a wide receiver who is making a legitimate case as one of the best in the entire NFL.
It has been clear all season that rookie Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a special player. And on Sunday' Thomas made it undeniable with his best game of the season. In a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets, Thomas caught 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. And in doing so, Thomas broke the Jaguars' rookie franchise records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
"Heck, he's had a heck of a season for a rookie receiver, and not only here in Jacksonville, but in the NFL. Like I said, I think there's more, as he continues to grow and learn," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday. "He can get better. But I'll tell you this. Gosh, he's a good, humble kid that does work hard. And he has been a very, very big, bright spot for our offense all season.”
According to the NFL, Thomas Jr. is the sixth rookie in NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a game, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (Nov. 23, 2014, and Dec. 14, 2014, with the New York Giants), Anquan Boldin (Sept. 7, 2003 with Arizona), Jerry Butler (Sept. 23, 1979, with Buffalo), Ja’Marr Chase (Jan. 2, 2022 with Cincinnati) and Darius Slayton (Nov. 10, 2019, with the New York Giants).
Thomas has made the difficult things look easy since Week 1. He now has eight games with 75 receiving yards or more, and he is amongst the league leaders in both receiving yards and explosive plays.
{And obviously we had high expectations coming out of camp with him. Obviously Christian [Kirk], Gabe [Davis], Evan [Engram], we had some pieces that we continued to run our offense out of, and really find a niche for Brian and really see what he's capable of doing," Pederson said.
"But as the season progressed, you can see that he can handle more information. He can handle more responsibility. And each week we keep finding ways to load him up and he answers. That's what you want from your top receiver. Like I said, he's just been such a bright spot. He's been a workhorse offensively. There's a lot of people we depend on and count on, but for a young player, he's someone that you can dial the ball up and chances are he's going to find a completion. Just been thoroughly impressed with Brian as the season's gone on.”
Thomas' next benchmark is a 1,000-yard season. And at his current pace, it is going to be hard to do anything close to betting against him.
