Mike McCarthy Sets Head Coaching Interview With AFC Team

The Titans appeared to be one of the top options for John Harbaugh to land until Wednesday night when reports came out stating that the Giants are expected to hire Harbaugh after he interviewed with them. Tennessee reportedly even had a plane ready to go visit Harbaugh in Baltimore, but now the organization will change direction in their coaching search.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Thursday that the Titans have their eyes on a different Super Bowl winning coach—former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. Tennessee set up an interview with McCarthy for Saturday. The Titans are the first known team to show interest in the former coach.

McCarthy was fired by the Cowboys after the 2024 season, and he didn’t hold a coaching job in the NFL during this past season. He won a Super Bowl title with the Packers during his tenure in Green Bay from 2006–18, then he coached in Dallas from 2020–24.

McCarthy isn’t the only candidate the Titans are still interested in. The organization also has interviews set with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on Sunday, while they remain interested in former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as well.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated