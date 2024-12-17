BREAKING: Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Nominated For Top Rookie Award — Again
Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is once again being considered for top rookie honors.
After a record-setting Sunday that proved to be the best game of Thomas' young career, Thomas has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for the sixth time this season.
Thomas is joined as a nominee by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Green Bay Packers line backer Edgerrin Cooper, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jacob Coker, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
Thomas had a career day vs. the New York Jets in Week 15, recording 105 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 10 receptions. With 956 career receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, Thomas set the rookie franchise record in both categories, and tied WR Justin Blackmon for the rookie franchise record for receptions (64).
Thomas Jr. also caught his fifth pass of at least 40 yards, the most by a rookie since WR Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. He recorded his eighth game of 75-plus receiving yards this season, the most among rookies and tied for second-most this season in the NFL. His two games of 100-plus receiving yards tie Keelan Cole and Allen Hurns for the most in franchise history among rookies.
“I think Brian’s grown a lot. I can remember back, right after the draft, you get him in here and start working with him and just watching that development, that growth to where he is today as a receiver, and one of the top young receivers in this league," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Obviously, a big part of our offense and just a bright spot. It’s been encouraging to see his growth and what he’s capable of doing. Going back and watching him on film coming out of LSU to today, some of the same things, some of the explosiveness. We continue each week to load his plate up and give him more opportunities and really expand his route tree just a little bit more. Has been good, and he embraces it well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.