Insider Reveals True Plans For Jaguars' Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new-look secondary in 2025.
Jacksonville made upgrading their secondary a priority at the start of free agency, signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Houston Texans safety Eric Murray.
It is the addition of Lewis who will likely be the most impactful, with Lewis now set to become a key piece of the Jaguars' cornerback group. Lewis signed a record-breaking contract for slot cornerbacks, showing the faith the Jaguars have in his ability to become a game-changer.
But just how do the Jaguars plan to deploy their new secondary pieces? That is one of the biggest questions leaving free agency considering Lewis is most experienced as a slot cornerback, where the Jaguars also have depth with second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones.
But according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Jaguars have a plan in place for both Lewis and Jones.
"They added a guy in Jordan Lewis, who the Cowboys really liked. He's been there for the last eight years, one of the best slot corners in football, and they really wanted to keep him, but Jacksonville thinks he's going to come in and have a huge boost their secondary. They also agreed to a deal with Eric Murray, the safety there. Both of those guys will be starters," Wolfe said.
"And I know there's some questions about, what does that mean for Jarrian Jones, their really talented corner that they drafted last year. They think he has some versatility to play outside. So this is a group where they really want to improve one of the worst secondaries in football last year, and they prioritize that early."
It was a busy first free agency period for the Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP of football operations Tony Boselli.
"Message I got out of Duval was they wanted to be smart and intentional in this first free agency period under James Gladston," Wolfe said.
"And they came out with a fury in day one, having nine guys agree to deals. But what's interesting is a lot of these deals they can get out of within a year or two. Not that big guarantees, the Jax tax, as folks usually joke about that Jacksonville has to pay on contracts. They want to set themselves up for 2025. 2026 and '27 and beyond."
