Jaguars Once Again Get Bad News With Compensatory Picks
As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not receiving any extra draft picks from the compensatory pick formula.
The NFL announced 35 compensatory picks to 15 teams on Tuesday, and the Jaguars were unsurprisingly not included amongst the group of teams that are picking up extra draft picks.
Last season, the Jaguars broke the NFL's longest streak of not being awarded compensatory picks by earning the No. 96 overall selection (Round 3) and the No. 212 overall selection (Round 6) for losing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and Arden Key.
This time around, the Jaguars lost two more players in free agency that would have counted toward the compensatory pick formula in former wide receiver Calvin Ridley and former kicker Brandon McManus. But since the Jaguars signed free agents like wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Darnell Savage, cornerback Ronald Darby, and wide receiver Devin Duvernay, these signings were cancelled out.
As a result, the Jaguars earned zero picks out of losing Ridley to Tennessee. The Jaguars did ultimately win the Ridley deal thanks to drafting star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall after a trade down with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. Clubs that suffer a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections," the NFL said in a statement,
"In addition, a club that lost the same number of CFAs that it gained (no net loss), may be eligible to receive a selection at the end of round seven based on the value of the CFAs lost versus the value of the CFAs gained. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."
