BREAKING: Jaguars Agree to Terms on Record-Breaking CB Deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their first big addition of free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a record-breaking three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL. Lewis' deal is reportedly worth up to $30 million and included $20 million in guarantees.
This is an interesting move by the Jaguars considering slot cornerback was actually a position of strength entering the offseason.
The Jaguars signed Darnell Savage last offseason with plans of deploying him in the slot. He started the year there for the Jaguars but quickly got moved back to safety as the regular-season went on and the Jaguars faced weekly struggles from the other safeties on the roster.
Jacksonville also drafted FSU cornerback Jarrian Jones in the third round of last year's draft after he starred for the Seminoles as a slot cornerback. Jones spent most of his rookie season in the slot once Savage was moved to safety and became one of the Jaguars' top play-makers by years end.
Lewis, however, has been one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL for much of the last decade. Lewis, who turns 30 in August, was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the faces of the Cowboys' defense.
Lewis spent eight years with the Cowboys, appearing in 115 regular season games and four playoff games. In his tenure with the Cowboys, Lewis recorded 10 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 386 combined tackles, and 275 solo tackles.
Lewis appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2024 season, recording one interception, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack, three tackles for loss, and 71 total tackles.
The question now is how else will the Jaguars fill out their defensive depth chart after having one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL in 2024. New defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has a big job on his hands, and it is clear that Lewis is set to be an important piece of the rebuild.
