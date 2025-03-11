3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Eric Murray
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Houston Texans safety Eric Murray.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Murray? We break it down below.
Jaguars badly needed to add a veteran at safety
It was clear from the day the offseason began the Jaguars would explore upgrades at the safety position. And while Murray is not a game-changer on the back end of the defense, he does provide a higher floor than the Jaguars saw last year. Safety was one of the Jaguars' worst-performing units last season, and Murray serves as a clear upgrade.
With Andre Cisco having a down year, Andrew Wingard dealing with injuries and Antonio Johnson not taking the leap so many expected, the Jaguars always seemed in a prime position to pick up a safety in the early stages of free agency. It was one of their biggest needs, and it has been filled with Murray joining the defense.
This feels like a low-risk reward
Murray has been a reliable and tough-nosed defender throughout the entirety of his career, so it feels safe to say this is a fairly low-risk signing for the Jaguars. Murray's deal is on the low-end of safety contracts being handed out in free agency, and it is clear Murray is seen as more of a stop-gap for 2025 and potentially 2026 than a core piece of the long-term future.
Yes, Murray is over 30 and is not seen as an ascending player after nearly a decade in the NFL. But he gives the Jaguars experience and dependability at the safety position, and the Jaguars badly needed that last season.
Jaguars shouldn't ignore continuing to add at safety
It remains to be seen how the Jaguars plan to deploy veteran defensive back Darnell Savage after the signing of Jourdan Lewis, who projects best to the slot. The Jaguars could look to play Savage at safety, but he is better closer to the line of scrimmage and perhaps could find a role in the dime defense.
If this is the case, then the addition of Murray shouldn't do anything to dissuade the Jaguars from continuing to add at safety. Whether that is in the later stages of free agency or at some point in next month's draft, the Jaguars could keep their options open when it comes to improving the safety position.
