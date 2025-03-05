Jaguars Rival Could Go After Former First-Round Bust
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't do well at all last season. However, out of their four wins, three of them were against divisional rivals. That means that despite not playing well across the season, divisional games still mean something to this team.
They understand that the rivalries in the AFC South run deep, and they want to continue that heading into next season. One of their divisional wins was against the Indianapolis Colts, and rumors were circulating around the combine for their divisional rival.
Daniel Jones hasn't had the most illustrious NFL career. He's been in the league for six years, after being selected sixth overall by the New York Giants, and he hasn't lived up to his expectations whatsoever.
In a move that most likely should've been done a while ago, the Giants released Jones earlier this season, and he found himself on the Minnesota Vikings as a backup to Sam Darnold. He's going to be a free agent this off-season, and it looks like the Colts are interested in bringing him in.
If Jones were to look better than Anthony Richardson, it's possible that Jones would be their starting quarterback next year. The Jaguars' defense was one of the worst in the league last year, but Jones is notorious for crumbling under any pressure whatsoever.
The Jaguars' defense could have even more motivation whenever they play against the Colts if they know the opposing quarterback doesn't handle pressure as well. This could lead to two easy wins next year for the Jaguars.
Even if Jones doesn't win the starting job, Richardson has displayed that he can't stay healthy and play for the Colts. It's entirely possible that he gets injured again, which would result in Jones filling in as the starter.
This would be tremendous for the Jaguars as Jones is a serviceable starter, but the longer he's in a game, the more opportunities for mistakes. The talent disparity between Richardson and Jones is like night and day.
The Jaguars could jump on this rumor and sign a star cornerback in free agency to help with their defense and against the Colts specifically. They could also help out their defense by drafting a defensive stud with their high draft pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.