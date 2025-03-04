Jaguars Defense Currently Has More Questions Than Answers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already had an eventful offseason, as they filled their open general manager and head coaching positions. Jacksonville took a unique route to securing head coach Liam Coen, as they believed he was the right person for a challenging task.
The Jaguars hope to rebuild one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, after years of spinning their wheels in the mud. The Jaguars appear ready for a change, but only time will tell if they achieve their desired results or if it will be more of the same results.
Jacksonville made the correct choice by firing head coach Doug Pederson. However, the team's issues had equally as much to do with their lackluster roster as it did anything to do with Pederson or his staff.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of needs for every NFL team this offseason, with some having much more pressing needs than others. Jacksonville is one of those teams, as they have plenty of work to do on their roster this summer.
Rolfe believes the Jaguars' most pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball center around adding depth behind some of their best players. However, Rolfe noted that the Jaguars also need depth at other positions.
"The Jaguars have a lot to work on defensively. They struggled at times to get the quarterback, but they have so much talent among their pass rushers that it is hard to call it a "need." They could look to add talent at EDGE and move Travon Walker inside more, or they could look to replace Jeremiah Ledbetter with one of the number of high-quality defensive tackles in this year's draft class," Rolfe said.
"Jacksonville was once known for its strength at cornerback, but that is not the case anymore. They need to add both high-level options at the position and depth they can rely on. Additionally, if they allow Andre Cisco to leave, then replacing him is something that cannot be overlooked this offseason, even if it is just with an internal promotion and the addition of depth."
