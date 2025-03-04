Jaguars Predicted to Make Intriguing Trade for Packers Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in obvious need of help defensively, as they ranked 31st in the NFL in defense this past season and have some glaring holes on that side of the ball.
The Jaguars actually do have some talented defensive players, such as edge rushers Josh-Hines Allen and Travon Walker as well as cornerback Tyson Campbell, but they also have a ton of gaps that need to be filled.
Jacksonville's secondary is a weak point in particular, and many are expecting the Jaguars to devote a whole lot of attention to repairing it this offseason.
On that subject, Adam Holt of A to Z Sports has identified a very interesting potential trade target for Jacksonville: Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander appears to be on the outs in Green Bay, and there has even been some speculation that the Packers will cut him. But the Jaguars may want to get a head start on things and try and nab Alexander in a trade before he has the chance to spurn them as a free agent.
"If the Jags want to make a move for an experienced defensive back, Alexander checks a lot of boxes," Holt wrote. "He's dealt with some bad injury luck over the past couple of years, but when healthy, he can be one of the top CBs in the conference. That's the type of ceiling for him."
To say that Alexander has had some "bad injury luck" would be putting it lightly, and it's been longer than the last couple of years.
The 28-year-old has played in a grand total of 34 games over the last four seasons and appeared in just 14 contests between 2023 and 2024.
As Holt noted, Alexander is brilliant when healthy. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the University of Louisville product made the Pro Bowl in each of his last two healthy campaigns, most recently doing so in 2022 when he racked up 56 tackles, five interceptions and 14 passes defended.
If the Jaguars would be able to snatch Alexander without giving up much in return, it would be a fantastic low-risk, high-reward move for them. We'll see if Jacksonville pursues the former first-round pick in the coming weeks.
