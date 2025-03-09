This Draft Prospect Makes Sense For Jaguars Now More Than Ever
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several changes to their franchise this offseason. Starting with replacing both Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke with Liam Coen and James Gladstone, the players will look different as well, especially with all the moves the Jaguars have made as of late.
Tight end Evan Engram and wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds were informed that the franchise was to release them following the trade of wide receiver Christian Kirk. Following those moves, the Jaguars could easily roll with the players they still have on the roster. Or perhaps their draft choice has become more obvious.
While the Jaguars have been highly linked to taking a defensive stud with their fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there could be a prospect that falls to them that makes so much more sense now that several players have been released.
That prospect in question is wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from the University of Arizona. McMillan has been linked to the Jaguars in the draft before, but with the need to add new faces in Jacksonville, he might be exactly what the team needs to take a giant leap in the right direction.
The Jaguars 2024 first round draft pick Brian Thomas Jr took the ball during his first year in Jacksonville and ran with it. While the Jaguars have been unable to have two players on the offense achieve more than 1,000+ receiving yards in quite some time, a pair of young studs could easily make a name for themselves if they are the ones to do it.
McMillan's college stats have caught the eyes of several franchises, as he has been nothing but terrific for the Arizona Wildcats. In three seasons with the program, McMillan has collected 3,423 receiving yards. Also, in back to back seasons, McMillan has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the Wildcats.
With quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming back to lead the offense, having targets such as Thomas and McMillan could easily fit into the new direction the franchise is going. Given the openness of the AFC South division, McMillan could also be an immediate difference maker to pencil into the offensive line.
