Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reacts to Recent Departures
If Trevor Lawrence were to enter the huddle today, he'd probably ask where everybody went as new general manager James Gladstone took the ax to several players, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Lawrence took to social media to express his appreciation for the retiring Mitch Morse and departing Evan Engram.
After ten professional NFL seasons, including spending 2024 with the Jaguars, Morse is hanging up his cleats.
"Congrats on a great career brother." Wrote Lawrence. "Only was with you for a short time but still felt your impact and have always respected the way you played the game and the person you are. Go enjoy retirement big dawg!!!"
Lawrence also said goodbye to WR Christian Kirk, Lawrence's first top outside threat as he was traded to the Texans. Kirk achieved his first 1,000 yard season with Jacksonville, helping them win the 2022 AFC South title.
"Man it was a privilege to share the field with you!" Wrote Lawrence. "You’re a great person, friend, and player. Your best days are ahead! I’ll always be in your corner (except maybe twice a year). Love you brother."
Despite being a consistent producer in Duval County and having had a career resurgence with the Jaguars, fan favorite Evan Engram was released by the organization as he isn't a scheme fit for Liam Coen's offense.
"One of the best I’ve been around." Wrote Lawrence. "Going to miss you bro. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and I have so much respect for how you handle your business. A true pro!! Keep being you"
Engram had himself an incredible three-year run, helping lead the team to the AFC South title and a win over the Chargers in the 2023 Wild Card Round. He went on to have a career year in 2024 and while many remember his ridiculous touchdown snag over multiple defenders against Green Bay, perhaps his most notable and legendary moment came during the defense of Lawrence.
During an AFC South divisional matchup against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville, Lawrence took off with the ball and despite having already slid, giving himself up, Texans' linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair blasted Lawrence in the head, knocking him out of the game and the rest of the season.
The Jaguars were 2-9 and Doug Pederson was a lame duck coach. Did Evan Engram care? No. Engram responded by being the first Jaguar player to blast Al-Shaair, sparking a brawl that signified Engram's commitment to the team, franchise and Duval County.
Did Engram stop? No. His commitment to handing out payback speaks to his high character and why he will be deeply missed.
