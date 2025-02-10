Can Jaguars Break Decade Long Offensive Achievement Drought?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason if they wish to compete in the AFC South division. Granted the division as it stands now is not that strong, the Jaguars will need to win more than four games if they wish to enter the conversation of a potential division crown.
That being said, the Jaguars will need to be more explosive on offense. Plagued by several injuries, Jacksonville could not catch a break throughout the season to keep their main stay players on the field. However, if the Jaguars can solve a decade long offensive achievement drought, that might be enough to get them to the top.
The Jaguars have not had a duo on offense to bring in 1,000+ receiving yards since Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns did so back in 2015. Rookie star Brian Thomas Jr joined the club singlehandedly, but now that its been almost a decade since this achievement, Jacksonville may want to break the trend in 2025.
Thomas Jr is likely going to reach 1,000 yards again in his sophomore season, if he can remain healthy, but who would be the counterpart to Thomas Jr? Christian Kirk has dropped over 1,000+ receiving yards before in his career, but staying on the field has been a problem for him over the last two seasons.
Tight end Evan Engram has never reached the 1,000 mark in receiving yards before in his career, but similar to Kirk, Engram has not been able to stay healthy. In order for this drought to end, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has to be better than average, and Thomas Jr alongside one breakout will have to stay healthy all season.
The Las Vegas Raiders, who also had a struggling offense last season, were able to achieve the accomplishment with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, one rookie and one established guy. Perhaps that is what should be the game plan for the Jaguars, with a little more success than both the Raiders and Jacksonville had in 2024.
Tight end Brenton Strange could also be an option to partner alongside Thomas Jr, as he was ranked second on the team in receiving yards with 411. If this is doable, the passing game will need to be the Jaguars main focus, as well as execution day in and day out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.