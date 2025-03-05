Jets Star Projected To Land 2-Year, $40 Million Deal After Release
The New York Jets made a tough, but likely good decision on Tuesday.
New York opted to release six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams after a short stint with the franchise. The Jets acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders last season for a conditional third-round pick and he will finish his stint with New York after just 11 games.
He had 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over that stretch and was a big part of the offense, but now the Jets save almost $30 million in cap space thanks to his release. Adams was scheduled to have a cap hit over $38 million for the 2025 season which just wasn't feasible.
Now, Adams is heading to the open market and he surely will land a nice opportunity somewhere. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano made a list projecting contracts for the top 50 free agents heading to the open market. They had Adams at No. 10 and projected the superstar to land a two-year deal worth $40 million.
"No. 10. Davante Adames, WR, New York Jets," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract: Two years, $40 million. Age: 32. Adams will be looking to play for his third team in two years, but he remains one of the better receivers in the league. He’s no longer the first-team All-Pro he once was, but Adams still caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns despite being in bad situations with the Raiders and Jets in 2024. Reports say Adams is looking to land on the West Coast, but the fits there could be limited. If he ends up going elsewhere, perhaps he stays with Aaron Rodgers once more."

This seems like a pretty safe bet for Adams. He only played 14 games last year and he had 1,063 receiving yards across 85 catches. Adams also had eight touchdowns.
He's 32 years old but he's going to help a team in 2025.
