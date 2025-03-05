$94 Million Star Endorses Jets’ Aaron Rodgers For New-Look AFC Team
Where will Aaron Rodgers go this offseason?
If four-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby had it his way, Rodgers would join the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The superstar edge rusher shared his thoughts on his podcast, "The Rush With Maxx Crosby."
"I think people are sleeping on Aaron Rodgers because I know the competitor," Crosby said. "He's an ultra-competitive human being but first year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do...I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town."
The Raiders notably are in need of a quarterback right now. There's been a lot of chatter about using the upcoming National Football League Draft to bring a signal-caller to town with guys like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders mentioned.
But, what about Rodgers? Tom Brady now is a minority owner of the Raiders and it has been rumored that he's going to have heavy involvement in the team's plans this offseason. If anyone knows what it takes to find success in their 40s at quarterback, it's obviously him.
Rodgers didn't have the stint that he hoped to have with the New York Jets, but maybe Brady and the Raiders could get him right. It at least is clear that Crosby wants him. Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the league and landed a four-year, $94 million deal with the Raiders. He was in some trade rumors but maybe landing Rodgers would help keep him in town.
