Ex-Jets Scout Lists 15 First-Round Draft Prospects to Avoid

From safety Kyle Hamilton to quarterback Kenny Pickett and wideout Chris Olave, here are 15 prospects teams should pass on in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Research indicates that 53% of first-round selections in the NFL draft end up being busts.

The following 15 prospects have been mocked to go in the first round by major media platforms.

However, as someone who has been a scout in the NFL, I say there is no way in the world the Jets or any team should touch any of these players in the first-round and I also say why.

DANIEL KELLY'S MOCK DRAFT: Ex-Jets Scout Releases Shocking First Round Mock Draft

Prospects to Avoid in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft This former New York Jets scout explains why these 15 different prospects shouldn't be picked in the first round during the 2022 NFL draft. 1. QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports A one-hit wonder who looks jumpy in the pocket. Prior to 2021, he threw a high interception-to-touchdown ratio over his first four college seasons (39 TD/25 INT). Pickett is rough around the edges and he does not throw the easiest ball to catch. Now his small-sized gloved hand will attempt to throw an even bigger NFL-regulation sized football. Career back-up. GRADE: FIFTH-ROUND 2. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports A run-first QB and this year’s Zach Wilson, only without Wilson’s 4.4 (40) speed and ability to improvise. Howell runs a 5.07 and averaged 2.7 yards per-rushing-attempt. Howell hears footsteps, lacks downfield focus and has inconsistent ball placement at the intermediate to deep levels. A bust waiting to happen. GRADE: FIFTH-SEVENTH ROUND 3. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK Coasts on natural ability and only cares about making the big highlight splash play. Easily gets re-routed and gives up if he is not the intended receiver. Routes tend to look sloppy and he struggles to create separation at the intermediate route level. YAC (yards after catch) is average looking. Has a small catch radius and he will not go out of his way (65 catches/103 targets).

Has “bust” written all over him. GRADE: FIFTH-ROUND 4. WR Drake London, USC James Snook-USA TODAY Sports A high-injury risk possession receiver with harder hands. Drops some he shouldn’t (88 catches/124 targets), struggles when contested, and his YAC is nothing special. London came up hobbling a couple times before finally breaking his ankle last season. Anything but a deep threat. GRADE: FOURTH-FIFTH ROUND 5. LT Evan Neal, Alabama Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Mekhi Becton 2.0? He was 390 pounds in high-school, but has “trimmed down” to 351. Will he stay there after he gets paid? Even at 351, Neal showed questionable lateral foot speed. GRADE: SECOND-ROUND 6. LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Gets by with excellent technique. Lacks lateral foot speed and anchor against strong bull rushes. GRADE: SECOND-ROUND 7. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports This year’s combine darling who only managed to post 37 solo tackles and 7 sacks in his entire four years at Georgia (41 games). On game film, 340-pound Davis is a sub defensive lineman who is a very limited area run defender and an underachieving pass rusher. A poor man’s Albert Haynesworth. GRADE: FIFTH-ROUND 8. EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Ojabo was dominated by Ohio State, and he tends to only get the easier kind of sacks in general. Ojabo does not show the necessary speed or power it takes to make noise in the NFL. GRADE: FOURTH-ROUND 9. EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK Relentless and uses his hands well. Lacks elite speed and has stiffness in his hips that causes him to whiff sometimes in the pocket. Passive versus the run. GRADE: SECOND-THIRD ROUND 10. EDGE Jermaine Johnson, FSU Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports A high effort opportunistic hustler with average speed, average playing strength and rigidity in his hips. Johnson hit his ceiling in college. GRADE: FIFTH-ROUND 11. EDGE Boye Mafe, University of Minnesota Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Mafe either wins through the backdoor of the pocket in a foot race or he is done. Easy for NFL tackles to prepare for.

Mafe has upside, but he is raw and unpolished. GRADE: THIRD-ROUND 12. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC High injury risk. His last interception was in 2019. GRADE: SECOND-ROUND

13. Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

A 4.3 (40) nickel with tightness in his hips - - and limited reps at safety. Excels at blitzing.

Receivers for Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa caught most everything against him.

GRADE: THIRD-ROUND

14. Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

An athlete with elite range who had a knee injury that sidelined him since Oct. 23.

Plays like he does not love the game.

GRADE: THIRD-ROUND

15. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The 34th ranked FCS receiver in 2021 who despite his 4.36 combine speed, did not blow the doors off that level of competition - - or show that kind of speed on game film. He lacks burst, and labors at route breakpoints.

Averaged 26 catches (last four seasons) playing lower level college ball.

GRADE: FOURTH-SEVENTH ROUND

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.