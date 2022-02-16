Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not To Draft Pass Rusher Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe's draft stock is rising after his strong performance in the Senior Bowl, but this former Jets scout isn't sold on the pass rusher.

The New York Jets have got to find a way to get to the quarterback more than they did in 2021.

This brings us to taking a look at rising EDGE draft prospect, Boye Mafe, from the University of Minnesota.

The fact that Mafe took part in the Senior Bowl for the National Team, which was coached by the Jets, has added to the speculation that New York could possibly be interested in him.

It was reported by minnesotasportsfan.com that Mafe spent the Senior Bowl week of practice “running around some of the best offensive tackles in college football.”

Mafe followed that up by crushing it at the Senior Bowl game itself, turning in two sacks, a forced fumble and three tackles for a loss. That performance led Mafe to being named as the Senior Bowl’s National Player of the Game.

This has also shot Mafe’s draft stock through the roof according to multiple reports.

Mafe, who is in the mold of former NFL great pass rusher Tim Harris recorded seven sacks in 2021. He added 34 tackles (26 solo) for the Golden Gophers. While Mafe stands two inches shorter than Harris, that is the name that went through my mind watching him move around on game film.

There is no question the Jets need pass rushers. Last season, the Jets ranked No. 25 in the league, with an average of 1.9 sacks per game.

That number has got to improve, which is why I keep beating on the drum that the Jets need all the pass rushers they can get and ball hawks in the secondary. The name of the game defensively in today’s pass-happy NFL is being able to get to the QB and to be able to cover. A meager 1.9 sacks per game is not going to cut it.

The Super Bowl champion Rams averaged 3.0 sacks per game (ranked No. 4) and the AFC Champion Bengals averaged 2.5 sacks (ranked No. 11). That may not sound like a lot, but in the NFL, the margins are sometimes small between winning and losing.

While Mafe is impressive, I am not jumping on his first-round band wagon. Mafe is too unpolished as a pass-rusher. He has very limited tools in his toolbox. Mafe either wins with speed, strength and his violent hands at the backdoor of the pocket or he lost. To me, he is a perfect third-round choice.

The third round is the round teams select developmental players, who have a lot of upside.

Should the New York Jets Draft Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe? This former New York Jets scout pumps the breaks on Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe and his rising draft stock, evaluating the pass rusher as a third-round prospect. Boye Mafe Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Ohio State, Nebraska and Maryland Grade: Third Round Scouting Report Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports Raw consistent pass rush threat off either edge to generate pressure and is decent against the run. Consistent effort. Can stand up or put his hand down in the dirt. Flops back and forth from left to right side to challenge tackles. Looks to use combination of speed, strength and stun-gun hands to win through the backdoor. Did not show much of anything rushing through interior of the line or hard back through the front door against tackles. QB minded. Wants to get there. He will chase. Looked more like a pressure generator than a sack artist. Zero creative pass rush moves shown. If that speed, strength and hands do not work, he gets hung out to dry on the perimeter. Average bull-rush power. Did show coveted short-area burst to the QB. Decent fight shown against the run, but average ability to shed and disengage in time. Hard wrapping form tackler. Interesting prospect who has the natural ability.

As a former Jets scout, my biggest concern is because he is so raw as a pass-rusher, NFL teams will too easily know how to play him when he is in the game. Mafe is a limited one-trick-pony scouting report when teams prepare for him. NFL offensive tackles will just need to race him to the backdoor and seal it off, end of discussion. Seven sacks at the college level is not seven sacks at the NFL level.

Mafe will need coaching to develop a full arsenal of pass rush moves and techniques over the next season or two, in order to make a real difference in the pros.

Mafe is more of a long-term project.

I like him, and I love his story, but at the end of the day, this is about winning games.

