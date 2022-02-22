Ex-Jets Scout Not Sold On David Ojabo Getting to the QB in the NFL

This former NFL scout does not think the New York Jets should pick Michigan EDGE David Ojabo in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets’ defense has got to get more heat on opposing quarterbacks.

I know I keep beating on that drum because if the Jets can not generate more pressure and sacks, they will almost certainly be looking at another last-place finish in the AFC East next season. There is no other way around it with the kind of teams and quarterbacks in the Jets’ division.

Could Michigan EDGE David Ojabo help New York and their beleaguered No. 24 team ranked sack percentage (5.32%)?

That is debatable.

It is hard not to be enthralled looking at Ojabo’s 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2021 for the Wolverines. However, there is not a general manager or scout in the NFL who can look at the three games I looked at and not be concerned about Ojabo. He flat out got dominated by Ohio State.

There is no question, Ojabo looks the part.

Ojabo has that lanky athletic frame and those long arms. He is also probably certain to be a workout warrior. This will only potentially further overinflate his grade the closer we get to the draft.

The NFL is a bottom-line business and the big question about Ojabo is, will he have enough juice to get to the QB in the NFL, or did his game max out at the college level?

Let’s put it this way, Ojabo got hung out to dry on the perimeter most of the time against college-level competition.

Sure, Ojabo flashed at times and looks great rushing the QB when he is unblocked, but who doesn’t?

Should the Jets Draft Michigan EDGE David Ojabo? David Ojabo Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Ohio State, Michigan State, and Penn State Grade: Fourth Round (Projects to pass coverage linebacker role) Scouting report Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC Underachieving lean polished pass rusher who lacks playing strength and has slightly above-average speed. Lacks motor. Flopped back and forth from left to right side while standing up. Flashed quick get off and first step. Most of the time was easily handled on the perimeter of the pocket. Zero bull rush power. Zero pop or explosiveness at the point. Looks physically weak. Plays weak. Uses hands and he has a full arsenal of pass rush moves and is active, but a lot of it does not get him anywhere near the QB. Showed head fake, spin, and rip moves. Many times easily driven around the backside and could not adjust back into the pocket in time. Be careful not to get caught up in college stats. If he can not win a foot race to the backdoor, he does not have much of a chance. Lacks dominant speed off either edge against college-level tackles. Will chase and did show short-area burst. Just do not see him having much of a winning percentage against NFL tackles. Got easier sacks and garbage sacks. Showed athleticism to drop effectively into coverage with running backs and tight ends. Against the run struggled to disengage, even against tight ends at times. Flashed ability to crash down inside and get in on a stop. Lack of want showed up in the run game. Best when very lightly challenged or unblocked. Projects to a coverage linebacker in the NFL, but does not have much experience in this role.

The inconsistent motor is a deal killer for me on this one, when it comes to recommending Ojabo to New York.

The Jets are desperately attempting to build a winning culture.

That does not happen by bringing in guys like Ojabo, who have one foot pressing on the gas, while the other foot is busy tapping on the brakes.

